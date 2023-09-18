Patch 0.9.8 Major Update

- The galaxy map and its progression has been completely reworked.
- Employees now periodically ask for a raise.
- Added junction points that make jump gates reach farther away.
- Incoming events and threats are now visible on the galaxy map as they approach the station.
- New event: Radiation storm.
- The event system has been completely reworked to be more dynamic and respond better to player performance.
- The finances tab has been improved with a list that shows the individual profit/loss of every building.
- Added an indicator to display the queue time of jump gates.
- Added a "Search Again" button when hiring employees to make the process more comfortable.
- The level-up screen has been reworked with better design and animations.
- Tutorial quests are made shorter to eliminate linear gameplay.
- The save/load screens have been redesigned.
- The city inspection screen has been redesigned.
- The galaxy map is now better lit.
- When a company terminates its marketing deal, the reason will be displayed in the in-game log.
- The cafe now counts as both a food and a drink source.
- Added animations when researching perks.
- Added new types of quests to the tutorial.
- When a lab or reactor overdrive occurs, an explosion will happen.
- Added more highlight indications for new players.
- Creating and deleting energy connections is now more comfortable.
- Building a second floor is now more expensive.
- Money count will now be displayed with decimal separators.
- The galaxy parallax effect has been improved.
- Added Kickstarter supporter's names to the customer name pool.
- Settings UI has been improved.
- Aliens now have alien names.
- Each jump gate now has a different colored connection line.
- HUD improvements.
- Added sound effects for ships.
- New loading screen.
- The color picker for choosing station colors has been reworked.
- Jumping ships in the galaxy map are not loud anymore.
- Pathfinding has been improved.
- Fixed bugs related to the speed setting.
- Fixed the hitbox of the notifications on the right side.
- Fixed a bug where the pirates would not leave the station.
- Fixed some visual bugs.
- Fixed some UI bugs in the inbox panel.
- Fixed some buildings looking extremely dark.
- Fixed some text overflow issues.
- Fixed the hitboxes of all the buildings.
- Fixed the police clipping with the station.
- Improved asteroid hitboxes.
- Fixed big ships clipping with the docks.
- Fixed the holograms displaying the station logo.
- Fixed a bug where the shields would not activate during a raid.
- Fixed weird camera zoom when entering the station.
- Fixed ships passing through the station.
- Fixed a bug where the total electricity count wouldn't get updated after enabling the "Reactor Overdrive" policy.
- Fixed asteroid impact sounds not playing.
- Billboards can no longer be connected to the electricity grid since they don't need it.
- Fixed the employee filters not working.
- Fixed the hitboxes of some UI buttons.
- Fixed buildings not losing health after getting hit by asteroids.
- Aliens no longer burn after taking damage.
- Fixed some inconsistencies in the UI.
- Turret icon has been updated.
- Fixed a bug where the game speed would stay the same after returning to the main menu.
Changed files in this update