Space Station Tycoon update for 18 September 2023

Patch 0.9.8 Major Update

Patch 0.9.8 Major Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The galaxy map and its progression has been completely reworked.
  • Employees now periodically ask for a raise.
  • Added junction points that make jump gates reach farther away.
  • Incoming events and threats are now visible on the galaxy map as they approach the station.
  • New event: Radiation storm.
  • The event system has been completely reworked to be more dynamic and respond better to player performance.
  • The finances tab has been improved with a list that shows the individual profit/loss of every building.

  • Added an indicator to display the queue time of jump gates.
  • Added a "Search Again" button when hiring employees to make the process more comfortable.
  • The level-up screen has been reworked with better design and animations.
  • Tutorial quests are made shorter to eliminate linear gameplay.
  • The save/load screens have been redesigned.
  • The city inspection screen has been redesigned.
  • The galaxy map is now better lit.
  • When a company terminates its marketing deal, the reason will be displayed in the in-game log.
  • The cafe now counts as both a food and a drink source.
  • Added animations when researching perks.
  • Added new types of quests to the tutorial.
  • When a lab or reactor overdrive occurs, an explosion will happen.
  • Added more highlight indications for new players.
  • Creating and deleting energy connections is now more comfortable.
  • Building a second floor is now more expensive.
  • Money count will now be displayed with decimal separators.
  • The galaxy parallax effect has been improved.
  • Added Kickstarter supporter's names to the customer name pool.
  • Settings UI has been improved.
  • Aliens now have alien names.
  • Each jump gate now has a different colored connection line.
  • HUD improvements.
  • Added sound effects for ships.
  • New loading screen.
  • The color picker for choosing station colors has been reworked.

  • Jumping ships in the galaxy map are not loud anymore.
  • Pathfinding has been improved.
  • Fixed bugs related to the speed setting.
  • Fixed the hitbox of the notifications on the right side.
  • Fixed a bug where the pirates would not leave the station.
  • Fixed some visual bugs.
  • Fixed some UI bugs in the inbox panel.
  • Fixed some buildings looking extremely dark.
  • Fixed some text overflow issues.
  • Fixed the hitboxes of all the buildings.
  • Fixed the police clipping with the station.
  • Improved asteroid hitboxes.
  • Fixed big ships clipping with the docks.
  • Fixed the holograms displaying the station logo.
  • Fixed a bug where the shields would not activate during a raid.
  • Fixed weird camera zoom when entering the station.
  • Fixed ships passing through the station.
  • Fixed a bug where the total electricity count wouldn't get updated after enabling the "Reactor Overdrive" policy.
  • Fixed asteroid impact sounds not playing.
  • Billboards can no longer be connected to the electricity grid since they don't need it.
  • Fixed the employee filters not working.
  • Fixed the hitboxes of some UI buttons.
  • Fixed buildings not losing health after getting hit by asteroids.
  • Aliens no longer burn after taking damage.
  • Fixed some inconsistencies in the UI.
  • Turret icon has been updated.
  • Fixed a bug where the game speed would stay the same after returning to the main menu.

