Patch 1.05 is Live!

We've been hard at work on patch 1.05, and we're so excited to share it with y'all! As always, thank you for your bug reports and your patience! Please feel free to reach out at support@ko-op.com if you have any issues!

All Platforms

Fixed a bug with text chat scrolling not returning to bottom when switching between text groups

Fixed a bug where the Wheel of Fortune card appears as Six of Wands for a split second in episode 8

Fixed delayed/missing lipsync in episode 8 when Fang says “Yeah, yeah, I feel it” and “Now I’m fully powered up”

Fixed Naser and Naomi t-posing during the assembly in episode 4

Fixed missing voice line during midi search minigame

Steam

Player can now exit the crowd minigames by clicking the “Exit” button

PlayStation 5

Some trophies that were previously not rewarded due to a bug can now be retroactively rewarded. Music trophies, “extra content” trophies, photo trophies, flashback trophies, and episode 1-7 completion trophies will be retroactively rewarded when launching the game.

The following trophies can be rewarded retroactively on an existing save file only (if you’ve started a new game, they are unable to be rewarded retroactively):

Keep Your Hands Off My Phone

Spelunker

Librarian

Forester

Historian

The following trophies are unable to be rewarded retroactively: