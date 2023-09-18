 Skip to content

No More Future update for 18 September 2023

Build 15.1 - Minor Typo And Bug Fixing

Build 15.1 - Minor Typo And Bug Fixing

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there! Sorry for the delay in new builds, I only recently returned from a (way too) long vacation.

Unfortunately, today's build is only there to fix some notable typos and bugs people have been rightfully complaining about. We're still working on Build 16 and the long-awaited Chapter 11, which we hope to release sometime next month. I hope the exciting content the new Chapter will bring with it will make up for the long waiting period since our last major update.

I'll see you all next month!

