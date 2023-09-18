 Skip to content

Frag Grounds update for 18 September 2023

Update v.1.2.3.6

Build 12217480

Changes in this update:

  • Changed night brightness on Conquest maps
  • Added fog on Desert map
  • Increased performance of lights on Conquest maps
  • Added Bloom effect on most maps
  • Minor fixes in Conquest mode

