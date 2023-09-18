Update v.1.2.3.6

Changes in this update:
- Changed night brightness on Conquest maps
- Added fog on Desert map
- Increased performance of lights on Conquest maps
- Added Bloom effect on most maps
- Minor fixes in Conquest mode
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes in this update:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update