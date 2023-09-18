Update, Version 20230918

English

[Weapon Enhancement]An item with an enhancement level now provides additional exp when you sacrifice them to enhance another item. (+10 per level.)

[Dr. Kyoryu's Research Station]Added two beds.

[Dr. Kyoryu's Research Station]Added a cooking device.

[Dr. Kyoryu]Added dialog option to ask about the president.

[Wonderland Travel Agency]Random caves may now have turtles. (Non-hostile. They can turn hostile.)

【武器强化】当消耗一件已经有强化等级的物品去强化另外一件物品的事后，将会提供额外的经验值。（每级+10）

【恐龙博士的研究站】加入了两张床。

【恐龙博士的研究站】加入了一个烤箱。

【恐龙博士】加入了询问关于大总统的对话选项。

【奇幻之地旅行社】随机地图现在可能出现乌龟。（默认非敌对。但是可能会变成敌对。）

