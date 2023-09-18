 Skip to content

Oirbo update for 18 September 2023

0.9.11 update changelog

Build 12217416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone \o
Another week another update!
We are deep into our next big content update, so we continue to honor our commitment to you guys and fix everything that you get to us ASAP! Luckily we are finally making a real dent to the extensive issue list but as games are, issues will continue to pop up here and there so keep that feedback coming!

A big thanks again for your support, now it's time to get back to the next content update!

0.9.11 changelog

  • Fixed hammer issues where sometimes they pushed you to inside walls
  • Slightly changed Scythe Robos hitboxes
  • More performance improvements on content-heavy rooms
  • More tweaks on Oirbo animations and controls
  • Upgraded Oirbo footwear, it's growing too fast :3

