The Super Duper Ultra Redux Mixtape Update is here!

The Backstreet Moles are coming to town, but have lost their way on the path to Beakville! Dig in and embark on an all-new mission to get the band back together and reunite Bread & Fred’s new furry friends! Unlock new tunes with each rescued bandmate

With this update, we are including 18 new songs and the possibility of listening to them on the Jukebox!

There's also a mysterious new penguin hiding on the mountain, who knows what you may unlock talking to him?

You can also go to any music platform and listen to all 3 Bread & Fred albums, including remixes from Grant Kirkhope, Jeff Ball, Dale North, FamilyJules, Wayne Strange, GlitchXCity, Ari Fisher, Big Giant Circles, Chipper Hammond, Julianna Zachariou, Tim Stoney, Nathan Alef, Mason Lieberman, Substantial, Tim de Man, Mason Lieberman and Brent Houston

A super duper cast for the super duper penguins. We hope you love this little music & moles update while you wait for bigger and better things to come for Bread & Fred 👀​