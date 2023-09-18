Japanese translation has been added!

As I announced a few days ago, a Japanese translation version has been added!
I hope many people enjoy it in Japan, the home of RPG Maker.
Thank you Nursey for all your help.
-
In addition, some missing English translations have been modified.
-
As I announced, my Japanese is not good, so it may be a little awkward. If you have any questions, please let us know at pidesa@msn.com and i will correct them.
-
To continue with your existing save, copy the Save folder under the local file Girl_Travels_Forest_Of_Dream_EN,KR to under Girl_Travels_Forest_Of_Dream_JP.
Changed files in this update