- [Part 2+] Fixed incorrect starfish breasts display on naked Chloe when breasts size less than 25
- [Part 4-5] Fixed chapter transition error to the 5th from 4th
- [Part 4] Corrected addition of Malopin to the harem to be converted to female right before the addition
- [Part 4] Corrected over the night antari extra infection/infestation to 33% of already infected/infested
- [Part 4] Upper limit of infected and infested antari were set to 401,680,000 each
- [Part 4] Malopin, Marcia, Greyce, Dexter, Reginald artwork updated. Still more to add.
- [Part 4] Simplified infestation process for the green house, added perversion events.
Parasite Infection update for 18 September 2023
Update r1.31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
