Night Gate update for 18 September 2023

Patch v1.0.4

Patch v1.0.4 · Build 12216973

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following has been updated.

-Fixed the audio slider in the settings.
-Fixed a bug where the glass windows wouldn't break.
-Adjusted the time on the ghoul cages, which would respawn too fast before.

