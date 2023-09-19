Goldenjar Fall Full Release

After two years of tireless work in the forge, the three courageous dwarves exchanged triumphant smiles and sang, "We have completed our masterpiece!"

What lies ahead for them?

They will embark on an exhilarating odyssey consisting of a total of 16 challenging levels, unfolding across 4 entirely different environments.

In each of these environments, they will face formidable bosses, each representing a unique challenge that will leave its mark on Korik's epic tale.

As they level up, they will earn skill points that can be used to specialize and unlock Korik's special abilities, so we recommend spending these points wisely.

We eagerly await your sharing of your accomplishments and experiences within our community, and please do not hesitate to use this space for inquiries or to interact with us.

IMPORTANT!

Before playing the new version, please delete your saved games. By default, your saved games will be in the following path:

C \ Users\user\AppData\LocalLow\Ardeal Studio\GoldenJar Fall

We are thrilled to deliver our debut title and wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the support you have provided us throughout this journey.

With gratitude,

The Ardeal Team