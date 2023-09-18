New Stage and Characters | Update v1.3

Hello Everyone !
Today we got 4 New Characters and a new stage: the "American Street" day and night cycle !
Patch notes:
- Added Cloth Simulation and hair physics
- Added new Stage "American Street"
- Added new Characters:
Belcalis "Cardi B" Almanzar
Shakira "La Loba"
Kanye "Ye" West
Jay-Z "Jiggaman" Carter
- Improved Performances
- Improved Bloods Effects
- Removed WallLauncher & Launcher attack to every char instead of Elon
- Removed flying kick to every char instead of Zuck
Have Fun !
Changed files in this update