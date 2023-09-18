 Skip to content

Celebrity Kombat update for 18 September 2023

New Stage and Characters | Update v1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone !

Today we got 4 New Characters and a new stage: the "American Street" day and night cycle !

Patch notes:

  • Added Cloth Simulation and hair physics
  • Added new Stage "American Street"
  • Added new Characters:
    Belcalis "Cardi B" Almanzar
    Shakira "La Loba"
    Kanye "Ye" West
    Jay-Z "Jiggaman" Carter
  • Improved Performances
  • Improved Bloods Effects
  • Removed WallLauncher & Launcher attack to every char instead of Elon
  • Removed flying kick to every char instead of Zuck

_

Have Fun !

_


