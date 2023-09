(The next update will be on the 20th-25th)

Add more than 50 new items. Set the clock in the UI to place items. Adjust the carpet placement rules. Most of the time, placing carpets does not require clearing the target area. Add interactive instruments (experimental).

*Note: Due to some data structure adjustments, the position of items on the main interface may be misaligned. The solution is to enter the game from the main interface and then return.