Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 18 September 2023

Patch 1.036

Patch 1.036

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Huntress mission - Level finish - removed the debug text in the loading screen after beating the level.
Huntress mission - Fixed the inability to exit to the main menu after beating her special mission.
Huntress mission - Fixed the reward not unlocking after beating her special mission.
Tower Of Blood - Re-added the ability to open the items menu. The consumables are still not going to be usable, but this will allow you to disable/enable weapons you want.
Qualtiy of Life - The game now remembers which weapons are enabled/disabled whenever you switch levels, or pick any other gamemodes.
Realm Of The Rogue - Added new music for boss fights.

