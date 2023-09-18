Patch 1.036

Huntress mission - Level finish - removed the debug text in the loading screen after beating the level.

Huntress mission - Fixed the inability to exit to the main menu after beating her special mission.

Huntress mission - Fixed the reward not unlocking after beating her special mission.

Tower Of Blood - Re-added the ability to open the items menu. The consumables are still not going to be usable, but this will allow you to disable/enable weapons you want.

Qualtiy of Life - The game now remembers which weapons are enabled/disabled whenever you switch levels, or pick any other gamemodes.

Realm Of The Rogue - Added new music for boss fights.