v0.1_180923 - Patch Notes

We have successfully passed the first weekend in the Early Access phase. We continue to work on improvements by closely monitoring the feedback you provided through comments and plan to leave all the glitches behind in the full version.

With the v0.1_180923 update, the changes and bug fixes we made are as follows:

Visual Improvements

Excessive glare in the Prologue section has been corrected.

The lighting of the balcony of St. Andrea Castle has been changed.

The handrail animation on which our character leans in St. Andrea Castle was flawed, and a minor visual adjustment has been made.

Mechanical Improvements

"Quick use" slots are now being saved.

Texts that should appear above characters' heads now appear in the correct places.

Manual save points have been added to Istanbul.

The ability to exit menus with the ESC button has been added.

A shortcut to gain Souls by using "Essence of Nature" in the afterlife has been added.

You are no longer punished with death when falling below the Fates.

The sound and damage of the poison barrel have been adjusted; the sound is now at a more comfortable level, and the damage and duration have been reduced.

Bug Fixes