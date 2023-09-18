 Skip to content

Kallax update for 18 September 2023

KallaX is available NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 12216520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kallax is finally out!

We've been working on it for a little less than two years and we are very happy to share our new game with y'all!

Play from 2 to 6 and build furniture together in 60+ challenging levels.

Buy KallaX now and save 10%!

We want to thank our community on Discord. You folks supported us and helped us tremendously!

Do not hesitate to join them to give us feedback or to find new friendship to destroy!

We also pinned a FAQ on the Steam forum page. If you don't find the answers to your questions here, do not hesitate to reach out to us there or on Discord or Twitter.

We hope you'll have a blast with our game!

