KallaX is available NOW

Kallax is finally out!

We've been working on it for a little less than two years and we are very happy to share our new game with y'all!

Play from 2 to 6 and build furniture together in 60+ challenging levels.

We want to thank our community on Discord. You folks supported us and helped us tremendously!

We hope you'll have a blast with our game!