Alan-a-Dale : Unmasking the Minstrel

In the heart of the legendary Sherwood Forest, where tales of valor and chivalry echo through the ages, there lies a character whose story often remains in the shadows, eclipsed by the legendary Robin Hood himself.

But as the Major Oak of Sherwood is about to lose its first leaves, it's time to turn the spotlight on the enigmatic figure known as Alan A Dale.

Honoring the legend: an interesting yet lesser-known figure

Alan, a name that may not ring as loudly as Robin's, conceals a tale as captivating as any epic adventure. He is indeed mentioned in a 17th century ballad, 200 years after the first mentions of Robin Hood. Among the various depictions of Alan, one stands out—an engraving by Louis Rhead, taken from his 1912 book "Bold Robin Hood and His Outlaw Band: Their Famous Exploits in Sherwood Forest."

When crafting Alan's character for Gangs of Sherwood, we drew a lot of inspiration from these enduring legends. Alan embodies the essence of a minstrel, a storyteller and a musician from the European Middle Ages. This is why we dressed him in vibrant attire and portrayed him as a storyteller in Gangs of Sherwood.

Crafting our own Legend

In the same way that we reinterpreted the legend and the universe of Robin Hood (link to the article) , we allowed ourselves to infuse iconographic elements to Alan-a-Dale’s puppeteer persona.

Among these elements, one finds puppets that are inspired by the “Gignol” theater, and a bell-topped hat decorated with many masks. These elements remind us of the masks of Greek theater, but also of the two-faced god Janus.

Serving the story: a key character

In fact, just as Janus is the god of beginnings and endings, passage and doors, Alan-a-Dale is a character that you will find at the beginning and end of every level. His duality manifests itself in the narration, because he tells his story both to us as a player, and both to the characters, thus breaking the 4th wall.

Like a feline Cheshire cat, Alan appears at precisely the right moments, physically materializing as the game's "save points."

To sum things up:

In summary, we trust you've found this blog both intriguing and enlightening. We've relished the opportunity to breathe life into this character and continue to look forward to what lies ahead!