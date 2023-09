Share · View all patches · Build 12216417 · Last edited 18 September 2023 – 15:09:37 UTC by Wendy

Apolosize for This is not a Day-Zero patch.ːsteamsadː

Patch notes

Fix Physics logic 'for now'.. we are still polishing the game system.

add sound 'slider' to control sound level, this should protect your eardrum.

i'm still working on extending levels. which should be updated before end of this month(if nothing happend).

thank you for supporting us