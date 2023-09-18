 Skip to content

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 18 September 2023

New Content & Rework V0.42

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • 2 Contagion that affect the main game (finally).
  • 6 Assembly Line with 7 new Bonuses.
  • 20+ Farming Unique Shop Upgrade.

Updated:

  • Soul Shop Exp Leech & Skulls got reworked following the Potato Digger changes, more in the future.
  • Potion Atk/HP, Potato & Class Exp, Skull & Confection Exp also reworked following the Potato Digger changes but on a smaller scale.
  • Expedition Token will now keep the decimals (it won't be displayed, but you don't have to plan effectively a run due to rounding issue).

Fixed:

  • Being offline in a boss area x-9 for over 24h could lead the potion and whack to be used while giving additional reward like if you were online (not big issue, it was mostly accurate but could lead to confusion, i made sure it wont happens).
  • Locked Assembly Line were providing Level 0 Bonus (not anymore!).

