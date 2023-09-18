-Change the interaction motion between the bed and shower objects in Velina's room to be longer.
-Fixed an issue with animations not playing properly in cutscenes
-Fixed an issue where Velina did not recognize the user when hit by an attack item
-Fixed an issue where Velina did not come to the safe location when operating the safe.
Vampire Mansion update for 18 September 2023
September 18 (Mon) Update - Bug fixes and motion time changes
