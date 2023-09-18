 Skip to content

REMEDIUM update for 18 September 2023

Another fresh Hotfix

18 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reworked the dash - it should now feel smoother and less abrupt at the end
  • Default dash cooldown decreased from 5 to 3 seconds
  • Removed map key prompts from quest descriptions when they aren't needed
  • Improved some of the firing sounds
  • Decreased damage caused by the Electric Cockatrice's projectiles
  • Minor UI fixes including the removing of black lines on icons with cooldowns

