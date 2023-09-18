- Reworked the dash - it should now feel smoother and less abrupt at the end
- Default dash cooldown decreased from 5 to 3 seconds
- Removed map key prompts from quest descriptions when they aren't needed
- Improved some of the firing sounds
- Decreased damage caused by the Electric Cockatrice's projectiles
- Minor UI fixes including the removing of black lines on icons with cooldowns
REMEDIUM update for 18 September 2023
Another fresh Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
