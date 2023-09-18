New launch option is now available for Intel 10th gen CPU or newer

Ahoy there!!

You probably didn't expect to see an update for Monstrum 1 in 2023 but it was something we felt we needed to try and address due to newer hardware and more and more players experiencing this unfortunate issue.

Since the 10th generation of Intel i-series processors, there was an error in the calculation of the OpenSSL instructions that has caused older games, not just Monstrum, to look like they crash on start-up.

Now usually these things can be very difficult for a dev studio to fix due to engine upgrades and newer hardware that wasn't available during the original development.

However, we now have a solution for players with newer hardware that runs on the 10th Gen+ and that is a new launch option that pops up when you click 'Play' in your steam library.

Please make sure to select: (Play Monstrum with Intel 10thgen CPU or newer)

This update will not affect other versions of the game or older hardware either so no need to worry about having to update your hardware!!

As always thank you all for the support over the years we are extremely grateful to the community and players who enjoy our games!!

Cheers,

Team Junkfish