Holdfast Updated! Soldier Medals

Following suit with the previous update to the game this one too has a focus on optimisations, quality of life and bug fixing. However, this time this update will bring with it the return of the soldier medals with a whole new design ready to be displayed at your will on your playercards. Head over to the barracks to check these out.

Soldier medals are back! Now that we’ve tested the robustness of the new playercard system we’re pleased to announce the reintroduction of the class medals into the game. These medals have undergone a complete redesign and to better reflect the class they are associated to so you can display your skill as your favourite class with pride.



You can now also apply previously earned medals onto your playercard, display up to 4 medals from the same class medal on your playercard to showcase your veterancy.

The spectate system has also undergone a rework to make transitioning between player specific spectating and freecam easier, now you can easily swap between the two modes seamlessly by simply pressing ‘E’ (this can be rebound). Swapping to freecam from spectate on a specific player will enter freecam on the players position allowing for easy movement between the two modes.

In-game interaction icons have also been redesigned to compliment the latest UI overhal and make for more distinguishable and understandable calls to action.



On the game optimisation front we've specifically taken a look at map loading times with this release. Our team will continue dishing out more improvements on this front in more Holdfast updates to follow.

Part of this change is an experimental new option for a reduced main menu which can be accessed by inputting -hddmode as a Steam game launch parameter. This lightweight version of the main menu currently in BETA is intended to aid individuals that have the game installed on a hard drive.

Be sure to take a read of the full change log to see the list of optimisations, bugs and quality of life features that have been addressed in this update. Thank you for your support and until next time, may good health be yours. :oheart:

Changelog 88 - Game Version 2.14.8661.23780

Count

● 3 new features and improvements.

● 11 quality of life additions.

● 4 optimisations.

● 3 graphical additions.

● 23 bug fixes.

Click here for the full change log.

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Walki, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper, Storey, UberJuice, Stan, Gest, Matt, Grandayy & Winston (The Cat).