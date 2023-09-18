Spaceship interaction reconstruction

The original "spaceship" list has been changed to a "celestial body" list, which allows you to view all known star regions, as well as a list of known spaceships and planets within these regions.

Batch loading of blocks is now possible. You can set the radius of the right click loading block in the menu (number of blocks, if set to 2, 5 * 5 blocks will be loaded by right clicking each time).

When the character is wandering, they randomly check the surrounding environment and settle points, which is different from when settling points during sleep, where negative values are recorded.

Several bug fixes that affect non default start.