1.3.27 Hotfix Is Out Now

Greetings Lords and Ladies,
We'll keep it short this time, we just wanted to inform you that the 1.3.27 hotfix has just been uploaded to the main build. Check out the Change Log below to see what exactly has been fixed.
Are there any more bugs that we missed and that need to be fixed? Report them here on Steam or join our Discord server!
Change Log:
- Fixed possible error with campaign mission not getting marked as completed if a user completed the second-to-last task ahead of time
- Fixed missing demand for paper from the clergy
- Fixed a game breaking bug when a family requests to split while some of its original members are in clergy or serving as servants
- Updated the in-game changelog
Changed files in this update