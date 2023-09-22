 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lords and Villeins update for 22 September 2023

1.3.27 Hotfix Is Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 12215965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Lords and Ladies,

We'll keep it short this time, we just wanted to inform you that the 1.3.27 hotfix has just been uploaded to the main build. Check out the Change Log below to see what exactly has been fixed.

Are there any more bugs that we missed and that need to be fixed? Report them here on Steam or join our Discord server!

Change Log:

  • Fixed possible error with campaign mission not getting marked as completed if a user completed the second-to-last task ahead of time
  • Fixed missing demand for paper from the clergy
  • Fixed a game breaking bug when a family requests to split while some of its original members are in clergy or serving as servants
  • Updated the in-game changelog

Changed files in this update

Lords & Villeins WIN Depot 1287531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link