Accessibility Update: control re-mapping and minor bugs!

Hello, Roberto's friends!

Today we bring great news: the first update of Stick to the Plan is here! We bring several stuff like:

It is now possible to switch the game between window and full screen .

A menu has been added to configure the keys of keyboard and controller buttons, and be able to use ANY controller. Yes, even Guitar Hero drums.

Smoothed out the darkness of the Firefly Forest, which was a problem in some screens.

Fixed minor functionality and user experience bugs.

Thank you very much for playing Stick to the Plan! And if you don't have it yet, remember that the 20% offer is available until the 19th!