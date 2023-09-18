 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stick to the Plan update for 18 September 2023

Accessibility Update: control re-mapping and minor bugs!

Share · View all patches · Build 12215955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Roberto's friends!

Today we bring great news: the first update of Stick to the Plan is here! We bring several stuff like:

  • It is now possible to switch the game between window and full screen.
  • A menu has been added to configure the keys of keyboard and controller buttons, and be able to use ANY controller. Yes, even Guitar Hero drums.
  • Smoothed out the darkness of the Firefly Forest, which was a problem in some screens.
  • Fixed minor functionality and user experience bugs.

Thank you very much for playing Stick to the Plan! And if you don't have it yet, remember that the 20% offer is available until the 19th!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2334281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link