Accessibility Update: control re-mapping and minor bugs!

Hello, Roberto's friends!
Today we bring great news: the first update of Stick to the Plan is here! We bring several stuff like:
- It is now possible to switch the game between window and full screen.
- A menu has been added to configure the keys of keyboard and controller buttons, and be able to use ANY controller. Yes, even Guitar Hero drums.
- Smoothed out the darkness of the Firefly Forest, which was a problem in some screens.
- Fixed minor functionality and user experience bugs.
Thank you very much for playing Stick to the Plan! And if you don't have it yet, remember that the 20% offer is available until the 19th!
