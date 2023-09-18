In the last bug update I forgot to move the character back to her starting location and on new game launch she was loading up in the final level area.
Project: Artificial Legacy Saga update for 18 September 2023
v1.0.8 - Fixed Bug where the game started in the Final level >_
