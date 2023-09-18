 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arrival of Beasts update for 18 September 2023

HOTFIX: EA-D042 - Fixed game ending on victory/defeat without beastkill counter

Share · View all patches · Build 12215937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Fixed:

  • Game can end again on victory/defeat without having the beastkill counter skill

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1943741 Depot 1943741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link