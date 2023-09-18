 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heartwood Heroes update for 18 September 2023

PATCH 7 -- 2023-09-18

Share · View all patches · Build 12215865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where some map music would be skipped when playing multiple games in a row.
You can now edit mod description text boxes without accidentally exiting the menu.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1866121 Depot 1866121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link