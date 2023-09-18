Fixed a bug where some map music would be skipped when playing multiple games in a row.
You can now edit mod description text boxes without accidentally exiting the menu.
Heartwood Heroes update for 18 September 2023
PATCH 7 -- 2023-09-18
