Patch v15.4

//misc changes
- General game performance has been greatly improved (this is largely from a change to how walls are coded so let me know if you see any funky looking walls).
- Abyss Hub: There's now a radio you can interact with to change the music in the Hub (to unlock music you need for it to be played during a run).
- Abyss Hub: Entering the Hub will now check some meta and give appropriate achievements in case they didn't fire the first time (eg Card/Clan/Region unlocks), as well as update the Achievements menu in case you weren't online when starting the game.
- Abyss Hub: The gem slots above the 3 main game modes are now specific to a feat (left = speed, right = score, middle = beaten), so it's easier to see what feats the Clan hasn't yet done.
- Abyss Hub: The gem slots around the Clan statue now have more colours so it's easier to see what Clans are unlocked and what feats are yet to be done.
- Abyss Hub: The Soul Survivor area now has a poster so you can more conveniently see the Survivor online leaderboards.
- Abyss Hub: The achievement pedestal now has a different colour and flame size depending on how many achievements you have.
- Lexicanium Hunt: The Sanctum Outerwall level now has a teleporter on either side to make navigation easier.
- Clashful Cards: All menus now have button tips which show what and when the Menu Confirm and Back buttons can be used.
- Monastic clan: Holding Down when releasing a Bomb will now do a short throw, while holding Up will do the long throw (so it's more consistent with Katanachi).
- Slimes Mire region: The large bubbles that float up will now harmlessly pop if they touch a player dummy (eg so you don't spawn inside one after finishing dialogue).
- Hushed Monastery: Blowing up the bomb loving creature can now also spawn some of the items that you weren't given by him. You can now also feed him a Blasphem Bombossus item which instantly blows him up.
- Telescope/transporter special rooms: These will now only spawn in the top half of the level (so are more useful).
//bug fixes
- Abyss Hub: The Cabins Reminiscel completion gems weren't showing correctly.
- Abyss Hub: When choosing a Clan the completion gems weren't showing correctly.
- Abyss Hub: When changing Clan the gems above each game mode weren't immediately updating.
- Abyss Hub: Standing in front of the Adventure/Undying posters wasn't showing the "online leaderboards" help text.
- Abysm Challenges: Some events and effects weren't being fully randomised (since the Challenge seed was wrongly being set every frame).
- Jumping down through stairs wasn't working correctly.
- Haunt Burials region: The Haunted Lantern's trigger range wasn't centered.
- Gamester Boutique sub-stage: Buying a Clashful Card from the dealer wouldn't trigger Card related achievements.
- Cabins Reminiscel: Exiting this game mode straight to the Abyss Hub was still counting as playing within the Cabins Reminiscel game mode.
- Cabins Reminiscel: Using the Watchful Eye item wasn't resetting any special hearts (eg Purity Hearts).
- Crooked D6 item: If a Shopkeeper was first angered then the D6 wouldn't work on the shop items.
- Gravetender: When waking up a Cursed Gravetender his speech text was showing as black instead of purple.
- During a normal stage it was still possible for the music to play the same song twice in a row.
Changed files in this update