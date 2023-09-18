Style Update

Survivors!

The blood Gods have listened to us and here we are with news from the Meat world. A few fixes, few changes, a little sneak peak into future. A happy day but also sad day.

They have said that we praised our beloved pet Kitty too much and have taken away some of her powers but fear not, as she is still our cutest little leech that got extra animation (see for yourself in the game x>). Some of our masochists have negotiated with the Gods even more powerful enemies, they are brutal, they are fast, they will use any advantage to bring you down! Now available 500% Projectile Speed and Projectile Damage! Are you ready to Die and blame the bugs for it?

Full patchnotes:

Difficulty can be set up to 500% (Dare to enter)

Fixed freeze caused by standing on falling floor after picking up Jawbreaker.

Kitty balance:

Kitty now gains +5% blood instead of +10% from gibbed enemies.

Max blood is now 150% instead of 200%

Altfire costs 20% blood instead of 15%

Primary fire still costs 10% blood, but now fires 8 bombs instead of 5.

If Kitty doesn’t have enough blood to fire it will do a small sound and animation with a text “not enough blood!” appearing on top of your screen.

Other changes:

Feral Armament will blow into pieces on second encounter

All pickables have now shiny effect.

Enemies are slightly glowing in dark (almost invisible but helps)

End of E1M3 now has special decorations and new enemies waiting near level exit.

Stoneman are properly waking up in Enemy Randomizer mode.

One of secrets received missing special effect.

Lastly, there's one more update to the game, that doesn't change the gameplay, but it sure as hell can be a feast for the eyes. As of now - enjoy the new Keyart and Steam assets:

This is it, for today. Look out for yourselves out there.

Good hunting!

PS. If you want to support the indie FPS scene, make sure to check out the newest Hyperstrange release: 77p Egg: Eggwife. If you own INCISION you can get it with 15% extra discount on top of whatever other discounts may be active.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35039/EGG_INC/