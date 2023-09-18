 Skip to content

百煉登神Immortal Tales of Rebirth update for 18 September 2023

Version 0.681 Update

Version 0.681 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Skill level restrictions, character level restrictions
-UI translation correction
-Dialog UI added
-Close buttons that are not yet enabled
-Adjustment of dropped skills

