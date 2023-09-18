 Skip to content

Cat Warfare update for 18 September 2023

Cat Warfare - Update 58.13.1

Cat Warfare - Update 58.13.1 - Build 12215479

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Privacy Policy.
  • Fixed armor from showing on local player.
  • Fixed head and face armor from still showing after getting a headshot (gore enabled only)
  • Fixed Double Damage weapon glow sometimes showing up and sometimes not.
  • Fixed Minigun.
  • Fixed Render-path not showing the right info.
  • Fixed Adjusted lightmaps.
  • Fixed occlusion culling from not working on some levels.
  • Fixed occlusion culling on Vertigo causing things to vanish.
  • Changed "Offline" button text to "Button Offline".

Changed files in this update

Cat Warfare Windows Depot 923371
Cat Warfare Mac Depot 923372
Cat Warfare Linux Depot 923373
