- Added Privacy Policy.
- Fixed armor from showing on local player.
- Fixed head and face armor from still showing after getting a headshot (gore enabled only)
- Fixed Double Damage weapon glow sometimes showing up and sometimes not.
- Fixed Minigun.
- Fixed Render-path not showing the right info.
- Fixed Adjusted lightmaps.
- Fixed occlusion culling from not working on some levels.
- Fixed occlusion culling on
Vertigocausing things to vanish.
- Changed "Offline" button text to "Button Offline".
Cat Warfare update for 18 September 2023
Cat Warfare - Update 58.13.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cat Warfare Windows Depot 923371
- Loading history…
Cat Warfare Mac Depot 923372
- Loading history…
Cat Warfare Linux Depot 923373
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update