Another Free Bonus Book image!

Thank you to everyone who has followed our Kickstarter so far! The campaign goes live in just over 2 weeks' time, make sure you click "Notify me" to be alerted as soon as the page goes live so you don't miss out on exclusive Coloring Pixels backer rewards.



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/toastielabs/skystead-ranch

Exciting Rewards for Coloring Pixels

Once the Kickstarter goes live on October 3rd, if we achieve our goal in the first 24 hours we have decided that we shall make next month's DLC, the Halloween book, free for everyone to enjoy!

We really recommend that you follow the campaign by pressing the "Notify me on launch" button to increase the chances of a Free DLC for everyone.

Thank you and enjoy. 💖

Pixel Art Competition

A reminder that the annual Coloring Pixels Pixel Art Competition is live! Create and submit your own pixel art for the chance to have it featured in the upcoming Community 6 book!

You have until Friday the 13th of October to submit your pixel art.

Full rules and information on how to submit can be found on our website here:

https://www.toastielabs.co.uk/post/coloring-pixels-5th-anniversary-pixel-art-competition

Coloring Pixels Patch Notes V1.19.2

New Features