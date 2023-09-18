 Skip to content

IronWolf VR update for 18 September 2023

Patch notes for 1.0.0.1u

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fix Non-VR player hands from appearing backwards in multiplayer games
  • Prevent Non-VR players that use control pads from being able to open submarine hatches when submerged
  • Fix some leaks not being able to be repaired by Non-VR players
  • Prevent Non-VR players from being able to leave the submarine environment from the control room
  • Prevent Non-VR players from being able to leave the submarine environment from the deck gun
  • Fix Non-VR players getting stuck on 50cal machine gun when submarine is submerging

