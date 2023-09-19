3DMark Windows 2.27.8177

This is a minor update. Benchmark scores will not be affected.
Fixed
- Fixed an issue where the results screen for the Solar Bay stress test would fail to display results, showing an 'error.result_missing' error.
Fixed
