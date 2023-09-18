Build 1.6 (5)

- Fixed a bug where Sausage Slasher couldn't be killed without bombs.
- After the destruction of the Cubes, this faction remains in the game, but it is not expanding at such a high rate.
- A few small improvements.
Silent Sector update for 18 September 2023
