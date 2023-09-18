 Skip to content

Silent Sector update for 18 September 2023

Build 1.6 (5)

  • Fixed a bug where Sausage Slasher couldn't be killed without bombs.
  • After the destruction of the Cubes, this faction remains in the game, but it is not expanding at such a high rate.
  • A few small improvements.

