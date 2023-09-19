The Ancestral Update is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12215233 · Last edited 19 September 2023 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

The Ancestral Update (v.0.7) is now available!

Adam Nostrus' Trials

Part I and II of the Adam Nostrus' Trials have been added to The Slormancer.

As mentioned in our previous Slormite Chronicles, they are an introduction to the endgame content of The Slormancer.

The Slormancer is now tracking the following data:

The number of Bosses defeated during Expeditions.

The highest Reinforcement among your Items.

The highest Great Forge at Wrath 3+

This means that somes objectives of the Trials will be validated retroactively, while others (listed above) will not.

Ancestral Stones and Ancestral Skills

Have been added to the game:

The 7th Ancestral Stone.

The Primal Ancestral Stone.

The last 5 remaining Ancestral Skill.

With this update, the Ancestral Legacy is now feature complete.

Adam Nostrus, King of Fashion

Adam Nostrus, King of Fashion, our first Endgame boss has been added to the game.

He has fixed stats and will not scale to your Character Level or Wrath Level.

He will be fairly easy to defeat for seasoned players but should be quite challenging for players running Wrath 5 to 7 Expeditions.

This is a first for us, and its first iteration, so feel free to let us know how you are doing agaist Adam Nostrus and if a mechanic is difficult to overcome.

Various Changes and Additions

The Necromancer and The Dreadful Colossus, enemies you've defeated as Story Bosses, can now appear as regular enemies during Expeditions.

Bosses will trigger more often during Battlefield Expeditions.

Loadouts are now saving Character Traits.

Story Missions from Act 1 to Act 3 can now be chained without returning to the Village when possible.

Fate-Crusher, Reaper of the Seven & The Great Forge: Fate-Crusher no longer grants an unknown and unusable Reapersmith Spirit. Fate-Crusher now has a bonus Reapersmith Spirit reward with every Reapersmith Spirit. As such, a defeat in The Great Forge equipped with Fate-Crusher will result in you keeping every Reapersmith Spirit in your War Chest.



Bug Fixes

The Might Knight:

Grappling Hook should now behave and animate properly.

Grappling Hook should no longer teleport you around.

The Great Forge:

Light Beam and Ice Bomb should no longer stop as soon as the "Next Wave" Button is enabled.

(Bugs were definitely not a priority lately)

That's about it for now!

Cheers!