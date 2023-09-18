 Skip to content

Eigengrau update for 18 September 2023

Version 1.2.4

Version 1.2.4

Build 12215211

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added support for DirectX 11 and 9 (on Windows, for compatibility)
  • fixed another crash on startup (on some Intel GPUs)
  • improved stability when playing at over 100% game speed

