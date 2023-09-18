- added fail-safe for lost arm past "up"
- fixed creating the same map cell twice when loading particular game saves
- fixed crashes on loading
- fixed no enemies when loading a save in "outer rim"
Tea For God update for 18 September 2023
v 1.0.7 (#360)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1764401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update