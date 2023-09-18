 Skip to content

Tea For God update for 18 September 2023

v 1.0.7 (#360)

v 1.0.7 (#360)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added fail-safe for lost arm past "up"
  • fixed creating the same map cell twice when loading particular game saves
  • fixed crashes on loading
  • fixed no enemies when loading a save in "outer rim"

