Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 18 September 2023

Prost to the brand-new Oktoberfest feel good event.

18 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Catch Kekoa in his stylish lederhosen in the Oktoberfest-themed Kekoa’s Adventure.
  • Brace yourselves for a delightfully spooky surprise with Halloween-themed recipes.

