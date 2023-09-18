September 18th Hot-Fix Content

Dear Commtheder,
we started a non-stop hotfix of the server on September 18th. The issues fixed are as follows:
-
Fixed the abnormal battle issue of the Solo Mode
-
Fixed the abnormal Cross-Server defense data of【The Invitational Competition】
