依盖之书 book of yog update for 18 September 2023

September 18th Hot-Fix Content

Dear Commtheder,

we started a non-stop hotfix of the server on September 18th. The issues fixed are as follows:

  1. Fixed the abnormal battle issue of the Solo Mode

  2. Fixed the abnormal Cross-Server defense data of【The Invitational Competition】

