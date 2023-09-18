Update 1.0.7

1.0.7 update is here!

We're continuing to work on a game balance while fixing bugs, including some we introduced when we fixed other bugs. Sad but true, this happens.

Here is a list of chances, please let us know if these made the game better or not. We'll continue improving various things, of course. However bigger dream is making our tools available for community so that you could modify the game yourself. They are messy, so we're still thinking how to do it.