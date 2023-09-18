Update 1.0.7

1.0.7 update is here!
We're continuing to work on a game balance while fixing bugs, including some we introduced when we fixed other bugs. Sad but true, this happens.
Here is a list of chances, please let us know if these made the game better or not. We'll continue improving various things, of course. However bigger dream is making our tools available for community so that you could modify the game yourself. They are messy, so we're still thinking how to do it.
Since the last update you're getting more meta currency if playing on higher difficulty universes (5 and 6), so we added the text saying exactly how much you're getting.
Slightly increased difficulty on final Boss: Mega Draculing.
Slightly increased difficulty on Hell biome (replaced weaker monsters by their stronger versions). Possibly needs some more adjustment, we'll keep an eye on a feedback, reason being: players are usually quite overpowered when reaching this late stage and it's hard to keep things challenging without being unfair.
Changed some parameters on final (6th) Universe, this should probably make it harder: We reduced amount of enemies but powered them up.
Fixed some Relics
(Hopefully) Restored broken "Doom Minigame", you now have a chance to find it in the Desert biome.
Fixed Meta Progression perks which didn't activate unless you manually visit Meta Upgrades gadget in the hub. (Shroom effects, extra inventory space)
(EXPERIMENTAL) Killing enemies no longer destroys all enemy projectiles.
This was one of a major changes we made for 1.0, however it made the game significantly easier and maybe sometimes even trivial. So we're rolling back this change for now to see the feedback.
