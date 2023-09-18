 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stories of Blossom update for 18 September 2023

1.0.1.1 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12214865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Jungle path exit does not enable after interaction.
  • Loading text size not set.
  • Start screen input icons not sized with text

Improvements:

  • Change made in the Post office exterior hotspot focus order.
  • When using Point, on achievements close from start screen it now updates the cursor.
  • When using Point, on deletion of the last save file, it now exits the button to update the cursor.
  • It now cross checks the player profile achievements with steam's and unlocks any that have not been unlocked for whatever reason.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1581681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link