1.0.1.1 - Patch Notes

Bug fixes:
- Jungle path exit does not enable after interaction.
- Loading text size not set.
- Start screen input icons not sized with text
Improvements:
- Change made in the Post office exterior hotspot focus order.
- When using Point, on achievements close from start screen it now updates the cursor.
- When using Point, on deletion of the last save file, it now exits the button to update the cursor.
- It now cross checks the player profile achievements with steam's and unlocks any that have not been unlocked for whatever reason.
Changed files in this update