Here is what you'll find in this patch:

Quest cleanup

Add an X to the map to show your current location

Sign added to Lower Valley pointing to you farm

Other small things here and there

We are also working on Cloud Saves!

Thank you to everyone who has provided feedback, suggestions and left reviews. It's been incredibly helpful for us!

