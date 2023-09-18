Added a quit game button in main menu
Beta only: Popup asking player to join discord and give feedback at first victory/defeat screen
Boundless Paths Playtest update for 18 September 2023
Beta Feedback Popup and quit game button
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added a quit game button in main menu
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2600061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update