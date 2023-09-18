 Skip to content

Boundless Paths Playtest update for 18 September 2023

Beta Feedback Popup and quit game button

Build 12214700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a quit game button in main menu
Beta only: Popup asking player to join discord and give feedback at first victory/defeat screen

