Miasma Chronicles update for 18 September 2023

Miasma Chronicles: Desktop Wallpapers

18 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
To celebrate #505CommunityPlays, we've got some brand-new desktop wallpapers from the world of Miasma Chronicles

We want to celebrate all your setups, so don your favourite wallpaper, take a snap and share it online. Don't forget to tag us in the social post so that we can share it with other Miasma fans.

Facebook - facebook.com/MiasmaChronicles

Instagram - instagram.com/miasmachron

Twitter – [@MiasmaChron ](twitter.com/miasmachron)

Reddit – reddit.com/r/miasmachronicles

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1649010/Miasma_Chronicles/

