Participating in the Tokyo Game Show

Hello, Lovers of PIGROMANCE!

This is the news that Pigromance will participate in the 2023 Tokyo Game Show a.k.a TGS.

B2B event will be held from September 21st to 22nd, and B2C in 23rd to 24th.

PIGROMANCE is can be played from in total of three booths during two days on September 23rd to 24th.

Please note that diffrent events will be held in each booth.

1. OAA Inc. Booth: 07-S04

PIGROMANCE Steam code give out event: A survey event will be held at the booth (07-S04) of OAA, and PIGROMANCE Steam code will be given to 10 people selected by random lottery.

2. Family Game Park Booth: 02-N10

Keychain give out Event: At Family Game Park, those who have played PIGROMANCE for more than a certain stage will receive a keyring.

3. GRAVITY Booth : 09-E66

[Indie Game Area]

Surprise Event : If you met someone who where Pig mask in picture below,

take picture with it and post on SNS with #PIGROMANCE

you might get one of our keychain!

It's a pretty busy period for development, but we are really excited to meet gamers at the TGS.

If you guys come to the TGS, please visit our booth.

See yall at the venue! ;)

'(oo)'