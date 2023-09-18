- Added new achievement: Super Lucky
- Players will able to get infinity items out of a blind box, are you lucky enough?
- Players will no longer get currency from a blind box
- Nuclear powerbank will supercharge your flashlight for a period of time
- Fixed some bugs
Floor44 update for 18 September 2023
1.9.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
