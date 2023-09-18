 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 18 September 2023

1.9.2

Build 12214467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new achievement: Super Lucky
  • Players will able to get infinity items out of a blind box, are you lucky enough?
  • Players will no longer get currency from a blind box
  • Nuclear powerbank will supercharge your flashlight for a period of time
  • Fixed some bugs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1980771 Depot 1980771
