修仙家族模拟器 update for 18 September 2023

2023.09.18 更新公告

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 新增神秘商铺订单功能，可以自由定义要购买的道具（该功能未来将用于拍卖会，流动船商）
  • 优化选择推荐生产时有确认提醒，防止错误点击
  • 增加了化神势力开局六阶道具的获得以及游戏过程中获得六阶道具
  • 修复了冥虎鲨血脉未能正常生成的问题
  • 优化小绿瓶道具可以一次性使用多个
  • 优化商店技能书出现时，默认购买一本
  • 增加事件聊天栏增加滑动按钮
  • 存档界面位置优化，可以直接点击整个存档内容进入，删除按钮移远
  • 岛屿灵田升级时灵气显示异常问题

