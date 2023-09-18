- 新增神秘商铺订单功能，可以自由定义要购买的道具（该功能未来将用于拍卖会，流动船商）
- 优化选择推荐生产时有确认提醒，防止错误点击
- 增加了化神势力开局六阶道具的获得以及游戏过程中获得六阶道具
- 修复了冥虎鲨血脉未能正常生成的问题
- 优化小绿瓶道具可以一次性使用多个
- 优化商店技能书出现时，默认购买一本
- 增加事件聊天栏增加滑动按钮
- 存档界面位置优化，可以直接点击整个存档内容进入，删除按钮移远
- 岛屿灵田升级时灵气显示异常问题
修仙家族模拟器 update for 18 September 2023
2023.09.18 更新公告
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2013242
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2013243
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update